February 6 Schools holiday or not?

Tomorrow, February 6, is a holiday for several reasons in different states of India. Some states have declared a holiday for schools and colleges, while others will continue their routine. Here's the list of states declaring holidays for schools and colleges tomorrow:

States declaring Holidays on February 6

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be shut tomorrow as MLC elections are on. The government has declared a holiday so that the children, teachers, and government employees could exercise their franchise.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools of Varanasi will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh as Mahakumbh celebrations are underway. With the large number of devotees and to ensure their protection, the local administration has announced a day off for schools.

Odisha

Odisha has declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow on account of the "Nuakhai" festival. Nuakhai is a traditional festival that is celebrated in western Odisha, and the government has declared a holiday to enable people to participate in the festivities.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, schools in Ahmedabad will remain closed tomorrow due to the "Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation" elections. The government has declared a holiday to enable citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools are currently in the winter holidays and shall remain so till February 28. With the region stuck in the severe winter climate, winter holidays have been extended.

Other States

While the other states announced that it will be a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, others are conducting classes as per their regular schedule. Students and parents must check with the school authorities of their respective states and confirm if tomorrow is a holiday.

While some states have declared a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow, others will continue with their regular schedule. It is important to stay updated about the holiday schedule in your respective state to plan accordingly.

