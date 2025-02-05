Jr NTR Reacts to FIFA’s Birthday Post Honoring Neymar, Tévez, and Ronaldo

RRR, the cinematic masterpiece by director S.S. Rajamouli, continues to create waves globally, with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan delivering unforgettable performances in the lead roles. The film not only won the hearts of audiences but also clinched the prestigious Oscar award, with the electrifying song "Naatu Naatu" bagging the title of Best Original Song. This viral hit has made a mark worldwide, with its energetic beats and catchy choreography becoming a global sensation.

The viral craze surrounding "Naatu Naatu" reached new heights when FIFA, the Federation of International Football Association, shared a post celebrating the birthdays of football legends Neymar, Tévez, and Ronaldo. The post cleverly used the initials of these football icons to spell out Jr. NTR’s name, while featuring the stars themselves performing the iconic RRR dance steps. The playful tribute quickly took social media by storm, with fans of both football and film showering Jr. NTR with praise.

Jr. NTR responded graciously to the gesture, wishing the football legends a happy birthday, and his post went viral in a matter of hours. Fans hailed him as a "real global star" and "Mass Tiger," recognizing his growing influence beyond the world of cinema.

Following his success in RRR, Jr. NTR’s next big project is Devara Part-1. However, the star’s reach is set to expand even further as he prepares for his highly anticipated Bollywood debut in War-2, where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan. The movie has generated immense excitement, marking a new chapter in Jr. NTR’s career and cementing his status as a pan-Indian superstar.