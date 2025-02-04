February 5 Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise List

As we enter the month of February, many of us are curious to know if February 5 is a holiday or not. The answer, however, is not a simple yes or no. It depends on the state you reside in.

February 5 is a holiday in Haryana, but this time has not been scheduled for local elections or festivals. Instead, the Haryana state government has declared it a holiday given the Delhi elections scheduled on February 5. The idea behind this is to allow free movement of Haryana's voters and election officials who would be travelling to Delhi.

The last day of the Kumbh Mela holiday falls on February 5 in Uttar Pradesh's districts, such as Varanasi and others. The state government had declared holidays in these districts till February 5 so that the smooth conduct of the Kumbh Mela festival is ensured. Schools will reopen in districts on February 6 as February 5 is going to be the last holiday in these districts tomorrow.

In other states, February 5 is a regular working day with no declared holidays. However, it is always a good idea to check with your local authorities or employer to confirm whether February 5 is a holiday or not. In Jammu and Kashmir, the winter holidays are till February 28 for schools, which declare a holiday tomorrow.

As far as February 5 is concerned, it falls under a holiday or not, all depends on your state. While the state of Haryana declared a holiday because of the elections in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh states are celebrating the Kumbh Mela holiday on the last day. Once again, you will need to keep an eye on any local holidays and make the necessary plans.

