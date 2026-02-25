February 26 School Holiday or Not in India – State-Wise Update

Students and parents wondering whether February 26, 2026 (Thursday) is a school holiday should note that tomorrow is a regular academic day. There are no national festivals, public holidays, or special observances scheduled on this date that would require schools to remain closed.

Educational institutions across the country are expected to function normally, and students should attend classes as per their usual timetable.

No School Holiday Declared in Major States

School holidays in India are generally announced during major festivals, government-declared public holidays, or special state events. However, February 26, 2026, does not coincide with any such occasion. Schools will remain open in major states, including:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Karnataka

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

There have been no official announcements from state education departments regarding any closure for this date.

Regular Classes and Academic Activities to Continue

Since February 26 is a normal working day, schools will conduct regular classes, examinations, and academic activities. Students are advised to attend school as usual and follow their academic schedule.

Parents should ensure their children are prepared for the school day and stay updated through official school notifications in case of any unexpected local changes.

How School Holidays Are Decided

School holidays are usually declared based on:

National holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day

Major religious festivals such as Diwali, Eid, and Christmas

State-specific festivals and regional celebrations

Weather conditions or emergency situations

As none of these apply on February 26, 2026, schools will remain open.

Conclusion

To summarize, February 26, 2026, is not a school holiday in India. Schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and other states will operate normally.

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