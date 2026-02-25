Heroine Shivani Nagaram Responds to Backlash on Her Tirumala Darshan

Actress Shivani Nagaram, who gained recognition with films such as Little Hearts, Anjaajipeta Marriage Band, and Hey Balwant, has recently been facing unexpected criticism over her comments about Tirumala darshan.

A few days ago, in an interview with a YouTube channel, Shivani mentioned that she was fortunate to have had a 15-minute darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Her statement triggered criticism from devotees, many of whom pointed out that even getting a few seconds of darshan is difficult for common pilgrims. Some questioned how she managed to get such extended access.

Amid the backlash, Shivani Nagaram released a video on social media to clarify her statement.

She explained that during the interview, the anchor asked her various questions about her childhood, film journey, and spiritual experiences. While sharing her spiritual journey, she spoke about her Tirumala visit, and her mention of “15-minute darshan” was taken out of context.

Shivani clarified that in October 2025, she and her mother stood in line at the airport and purchased Srivani darshan tickets before visiting the temple. She said that from the moment devotees enter the queue until they reach the sanctum, Lord Venkateswara’s idol becomes visible gradually at different points. She estimated that the total time during which the deity was visible to her along the path was around 15 minutes.

She emphasized that she did not mean she was allowed to stand in front of the deity uninterrupted for 15 minutes or that she received any special treatment.

The actress further added that even after entering films, she had visited Tirumala with her family using a regular Rs 300 ticket, during which she was able to see the deity for only about five seconds. She said that after 13 years, seeing the deity from such close proximity felt special and emotional, and she shared that experience out of happiness and devotion.

Shivani stated that her comments were unintentionally misunderstood and clarified that any devotee purchasing a Srivani darshan ticket would have a similar experience.

Her clarification comes amid ongoing discussions on social media, with the actress hoping to clear the misunderstanding surrounding her earlier remarks.