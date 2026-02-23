Is February 24 a School Holiday? State-Wise Update for Students

February 24 is not a school holiday in most parts of India, as the day does not coincide with any major festival, public celebration, or government-declared occasion. Since it falls on a regular working weekday, schools are expected to function as usual across the country.

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, there are no official announcements declaring February 24 as a holiday for educational institutions. Both government and private schools are likely to operate according to their normal schedules.

Similarly, in southern states such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, no state-wide school holiday has been notified for February 24. Educational institutions in these states are expected to remain open.

Other major states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh also do not have any scheduled public or regional holidays on this date.

However, students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools for any local or district-level announcements. Occasionally, holidays may be declared due to specific local events, administrative reasons, or unforeseen circumstances.

In conclusion, February 24 is a regular school day across most Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, with no official holiday announced.

Also read: March 2026 School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Full List