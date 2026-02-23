March 2026 School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Full List

Students in the Telugu-speaking states are likely to enjoy a series of holidays in March, as weekends and major festivals fall close to each other. When Sundays and festival holidays are counted together, students could get nearly ten days off during the month.

March is set to include five Sundays along with important festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Ramzan (Eid), Sri Rama Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti. With multiple public holidays lined up, schools and colleges are expected to remain closed on several of these occasions.

Holidays Lined Up in March

The month begins with Sunday, March 1, which is already a regular weekly holiday. Soon after, March 4 marks the celebration of Holi, for which educational institutions will declare a holiday.

The second Saturday of the month falls on March 14. As per government norms, schools, colleges, and government offices remain closed on the second Saturday.

March 19 brings Ugadi, the Telugu New Year festival, and students will have a holiday on that day as well. The following day, March 20, is expected to be observed as Ramzan (Eid-ul-Fitr), depending on the sighting of the moon. Schools will remain closed for the festival.

Later in the month, March 26 marks Sri Rama Navami, another public holiday across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On March 31, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed, and in some places it may be declared an optional holiday.

Taking all these festival holidays along with regular Sundays into account, students could receive around ten days of holidays during March.

Half-Day Schools from March 16

Meanwhile, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have decided to introduce half-day school schedules starting March 16. Orders have already been issued by the respective education departments.

In Andhra Pradesh, classes will be conducted from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM beginning March 16. However, in schools where Class 10 examination centers are set up, classes will be held from 1:00 PM onwards.

Class 10 Board Exams in Andhra Pradesh

The Class 10 public examinations in Andhra Pradesh will commence on March 16 and continue until April 1. With exams approaching and the half-day schedule in place, students are entering a crucial academic phase.

Although summer vacations are still some weeks away, the combination of festival holidays and weekends in March offers students an early break before the exam season concludes.

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