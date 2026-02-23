Hyderabad Gets The Hartford’s First India Global Technology Centre

Hyderabad has added another major global name to its growing technology ecosystem, as The Hartford officially opened its first Global Technology Centre in India. The announcement was made by Telangana Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Monday, marking the U.S.-based insurer’s formal entry into the Indian market.

Spread across 1.6 lakh square feet in Hyderabad’s Financial District, the new facility is designed to function as a high-performance innovation hub. It will play a central role in strengthening the company’s global technology in strengthening the company’s global technology operations, with a sharp focus on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and advanced engineering capabilities.

The centre has been built to encourage agility and collaboration, operating with the speed and flexibility of a start-up. It will enable rapid product development, experimentation, and close coordination with The Hartford’s established technology teams in Hartford, Charlotte, Chicago, and Columbus in the United States. The Hyderabad team will contribute to enterprise-wide modernization initiatives and support critical digital programs across global operations.

Over the next few years, the company plans to significantly expand its workforce at the new centre, targeting nearly 1,200 employees. The hiring strategy will concentrate on digital engineering, AI-driven solutions, automation, and emerging technology roles, reinforcing the company’s broader transformation goals.

Speaking at the launch event, Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted that Hyderabad continues to attract multinational corporations seeking a strong technology base in India. He noted that several global giants have previously chosen the city as their first major destination in the country, citing examples of leading technology and multinational companies establishing significant development and capability centres in Hyderabad.

In recent years, the city has evolved into a preferred location for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), offering a skilled talent pool, robust infrastructure, and strong government support. Companies across sectors — from technology and financial services to hospitality and retail — have set up advanced digital and engineering hubs in the city to drive innovation and global operations.

With The Hartford’s new Global Technology Centre, Hyderabad further strengthens its reputation as a strategic technology and innovation hub, reinforcing its position on the global corporate map.

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