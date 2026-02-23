VIROSH in Udaipur: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Spotted in Airport

In a development that has delighted fans, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their wedding, ending years of speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple made the announcement through a heartfelt joint statement, dedicating the special moment to their admirers.

On Monday, both Vijay and Rashmika were spotted separately at the airport along with their respective teams. Though they did not travel together, their nearly identical travel timings fueled speculation that they were heading to Udaipur, where their wedding is expected to take place.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony will be held at Mementos by ITC Hotels, a luxury property located around 25 kilometres from Udaipur city, nestled amid the scenic Aravalli hills. The couple has reportedly opted for a private ceremony, inviting only close family members and a select circle of friends.

In their joint announcement, Vijay and Rashmika revealed that their wedding will be titled “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a name inspired by their fans. The term “VIROSH,” coined by admirers by combining their names, has long symbolised their bond.

“Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves—you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today—with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to call it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always,” the couple said in their statement.

While the wedding will remain an intimate affair, Vijay and Rashmika are expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The reception is reportedly planned at Taj Krishna, where members of the film fraternity and industry colleagues are likely to attend.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam (2018), which was followed by Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen chemistry and frequent public appearances together sparked relationship rumours over the years. However, both actors maintained privacy about their personal lives until this official confirmation.