UAE Announces Eid Al-Fitr 2026 Holidays for Private Sector Employees

The United Arab Emirates has officially announced the holiday schedule for Eid Al-Fitr 2026 for private sector employees. The declaration was made on Monday, February 23, confirming the expected break at the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) stated that private sector workers will receive paid leave beginning Thursday, March 19. If Ramzan concludes in 29 days, the holiday will run until Saturday, March 21. However, if the fasting month completes 30 days, the break will extend through Sunday, March 22.

Authorities clarified that the final holiday duration will be determined after the UAE’s moon-sighting committee observes the crescent moon on the evening of the 29th day of Ramzan. The official confirmation will follow the committee’s announcement.

MoHRE shared the update on the social media platform X in coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), ensuring alignment between public and private sector holiday schedules.

For government employees, the Eid Al-Fitr holiday has been scheduled from March 19 to March 22, offering a four-day break.

Eid Al-Fitr is among the most important celebrations in Islam. The festival marks the conclusion of Ramzan, a sacred month devoted to fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, and spiritual reflection. Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, and its exact date varies each year based on the sighting of the new moon.

The occasion is typically observed over three days, during which families gather for special meals, exchange greetings, and engage in charitable giving. It is a time of happiness and thanksgiving, symbolizing unity, compassion, and renewal after a month of devotion.

الهيئة الاتحادية للموارد البشرية الحكومية ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين تعلنان عن عطلة عيد الفطر للعاملين في الجهات الحكومية الاتحادية والقطاع الخاص pic.twitter.com/2ixKOjq1RI — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) February 23, 2026

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