Is February 24 a Bank Holiday in India? Check State-Wise Details

February 24 is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India, as there are no major national festivals, public holidays, or special observances scheduled on this date.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar norms, banks remain closed on national holidays, state-specific festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays. Since February 24 does not fall on a Sunday or a designated second or fourth Saturday, normal banking operations will continue.

Are Banks Closed in Any State?

As of now, there are no widely observed state-level festivals or government-declared public holidays on February 24 in major states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, or West Bengal. Therefore, banks in these states are expected to function as usual.

However, customers are always advised to check with their local bank branch or refer to the official RBI holiday list for their specific state, as occasional regional holidays may be declared for local events or special circumstances.

Banking Services Available

Since February 24 is a regular working day:

Bank branches will operate during standard business hours.

NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and UPI services will function normally.

Online and mobile banking services will remain uninterrupted.

In summary, February 24 is not a bank holiday in India, and all banking services are expected to operate without disruption unless a state-specific notification is issued.

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