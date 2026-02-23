Chandra Grahan 2026 on March 3: Holika Dahan Puja Muhurat and Sutak Kaal Timings

A lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, is set to occur on March 3, 2026. What makes this celestial event especially noteworthy is that it coincides with the Holi festival period, creating curiosity and confusion among devotees about the correct timing for Holika Dahan rituals.

Since Holi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, the overlap with a lunar eclipse has raised questions regarding the appropriate puja muhurat and the impact of the Sutak period.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Date

The lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, 2026. As per traditional beliefs, auspicious activities are generally avoided during an eclipse and the associated Sutak period.

When Will Holika Dahan Be Performed?

Although the eclipse falls on March 3, Holika Dahan rituals will not be conducted on that date due to the Sutak period linked to the Chandra Grahan.

Instead, Holika Dahan will be observed on the evening of March 2, 2026, in accordance with Panchang calculations. The celebration of Dhulendi, also known as Rangwali Holi (the festival of colours), will take place on March 4, 2026.

Holika Dahan and Phalguna Purnima

Holika Dahan is traditionally performed on Phalguna Purnima, the full moon day in the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna.

In 2026, the Purnima Tithi begins on the evening of March 2 and continues until the evening of March 3. However, since the lunar eclipse occurs on March 3, no auspicious rituals are recommended on that day.

Purnima Tithi Timings:

Purnima Begins: 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Ends: 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan and Bhadra Kaal

For Holika Dahan on March 2, devotees should also be mindful of Bhadra Kaal, which is considered inauspicious for certain rituals.

Bhadra Kaal Starts: 05:58 PM on March 2, 2026

Bhadra Kaal Ends: 05:30 AM on March 3, 2026

It is traditionally advised that Holika Dahan be performed outside Bhadra Kaal. Therefore, devotees may choose a suitable time before Bhadra begins or after it concludes.

Sutak Kaal During Chandra Grahan

On March 3, the Sutak period associated with the lunar eclipse will begin at 06:23 AM. As per religious customs, auspicious ceremonies are avoided during this time.

For those observing specific traditions, there is also a brief window between 05:30 AM and 06:23 AM on March 3, after the end of Bhadra Kaal and before the start of Sutak, when rituals may be performed under Purnima Tithi without Bhadra influence.

Festival Schedule Overview

March 2, 2026: Holika Dahan (as per Panchang timings)

March 3, 2026: Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) – Avoid auspicious activities

March 4, 2026: Dhulendi / Rangwali Holi

Devotees are advised to follow official Panchang guidance and local temple announcements for precise muhurat timings in their region.

Also read: Telangana RERA Issues Notices to Builders for Misleading Real Estate Ads