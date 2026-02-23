Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme: YSRCP says No Compromise on Water Rights

YSRCP State General Secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy declared that there will be no compromise on Rayalaseema’s interests and asserted that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation (RLI) Scheme is the only safeguard against future drought in the region. Addressing the media at the YSRCP district office in Kurnool along with senior leaders, he demanded that the coalition government immediately complete the pending works of the project on a war footing.

He said former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy transformed Rayalaseema by expanding the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator capacity to 44,000 cusecs, enabling reservoirs across the region to fill and significantly reducing drought conditions. Building on that vision, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme to draw water from the 800-foot level of the Srisailam reservoir to ensure long-term water security. During the YSRCP tenure, substantial progress was made, and reservoirs such as Gandikota, Paidipalem, Velugodu and Telugu Ganga saw improved storage levels.

Satish Kumar Reddy stressed that as Krishna river inflows decline in future, the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme will be the only viable mechanism to secure drinking and irrigation water. He pointed out that Telangana has built projects enabling drawal below the 800-foot level and is utilizing nearly 6 TMC per day, while Andhra Pradesh cannot effectively access water until levels cross 840 feet. He questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s silence over Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s claim that he persuaded Chandrababu in a closed-door meeting to halt the Rayalaseema Lift works, demanding a clear response. He alleged that the state’s interests are being compromised and warned that failure to act could push Rayalaseema toward severe water scarcity.

The leaders further stated that if voted to power in 2029, YSRCP would complete the Gundrevula project to strengthen Kurnool’s water security. They criticized what they termed diversionary religious politics and said development should remain the priority. Former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy warned that continued delay could turn Rayalaseema into a desert, while S.V. Mohan Reddy accused the government of neglecting regional projects despite past promises. Former MLA Sridevi questioned whether the present government has completed even a single major irrigation project and said Rayalaseema will prosper only if the Lift Scheme is completed. YSRCP leaders concluded by calling on the people of the district to support the movement to safeguard Rayalaseema’s water future.