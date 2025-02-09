February 10 Schools Holiday or not?

With February progressing, most are wondering whether February 10 will be a holiday or not. Though some states and institutions declare holidays on this day, the same cannot be said about the rest.

There is no holiday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on February 10. Both the states, however, have announced a holiday on February 14 on the account of Shab-e-Barat.

In Karnataka, the state government has declared a holiday on February 10 for schools and colleges, but only in certain districts. The holiday is in observance of the birthday of Hazrat Ali, as well as the anniversary of the formation of the state of Karnataka.

School-college holidays in Jammu and Kashmir have not yet ended as winter holidays are still on, with schools and colleges closing until February 28. Winter in Jammu and Kashmir is so hard that they need additional time to recover.

In Varanasi, schools will reopen on February 10 after a prolonged holiday because of the Maha Kumbh Mela celebrations. The city witnessed a huge influx of devotees during the festival, and the schools were closed to ensure public safety.

In addition to the above state-specific holidays, some institutions of the central government have also declared holidays on February 10. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India has declared February 10 as a holiday for its offices in some states.

It's worth mentioning that February is also a month that includes various holidays such as Hazrat Ali's birthday, Shab-e-Barat, and Saudi Founding Day. The list of holidays for different states and institutions in February is given below:

Telangana: 14th Feb, Shab-e-Barat

Andhra Pradesh: 14th Feb, Shab-e-Barat

Karnataka: On 10th Feb, the schools and colleges of certain districts will remain close

Jammu and Kashmir: Winter holidays until 28th Feb

Varanasi: Schools reopen on February 10 after Maha Kumbh Mela holidays

Saudi Arabia: February 22 (Saudi Founding Day)

Central Government Institutions: February 10 (Reserve Bank of India offices in certain states)

Whether February 10 is a holiday or not depends on the state or institution. Some states and institutions have declared holidays on this day, while others have not. It is always best to check with the relevant authorities or institutions to confirm holiday dates.

