Eid 2026 School Holiday: When Will Schools Be Closed?

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic festivals, is expected to bring school holidays across India in March 2026. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is widely observed with public and school closures.

Expected Eid Date in 2026:

In 2026, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Since Eid follows the Islamic lunar calendar, the exact date is confirmed only after the moon is sighted, which is why it may vary by a day.

School Holiday on Eid 2026:

Schools and colleges across India are expected to remain closed on Eid around March 20 or March 21, 2026.

Most schools will declare a holiday on the day of Eid celebration

Some institutions may also give a holiday on the day before (Chand Raat)

The exact holiday may differ depending on state and school calendar

State-Wise Variation:

School holidays for Eid are not always uniform across India.

In many states, Eid is observed as a gazetted holiday, meaning schools and government institutions remain closed

Some states may follow March 20, while others may observe it on March 21

Local authorities and school management decide the final holiday date

Why the Date Changes Every Year

Eid-ul-Fitr is based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which depends on the moon sighting. Because of this:

The date shifts every year

It may vary slightly between regions

Official confirmation usually comes a day before the festival

Eid 2026 is expected to fall on March 20 or March 21, and schools across India will remain closed on that day. However, students and parents should check with their respective schools for the exact holiday date, as it depends on moon sighting and regional announcements.