Dussehra 2025 Holidays: Select Hyderabad Schools Holding Online Classes

Several schools in Hyderabad have come under criticism for conducting online classes during the ongoing Dussehra holidays, defying government orders that mandated a complete break.

Reports suggest that students as young as five years old are being made to attend online sessions between September 23 and 26. A few institutions have even held offline classes for high school students.

The schools argue that the move is to “avoid academic loss” and maintain the academic calendar. Parents, however, are unhappy. The Hyderabad Schools Parents’ Association (HSPA) has urged authorities to take strict action, saying it is the responsibility of officials to enforce the government’s directive.

According to the 2025–26 academic calendar, all schools across Telangana are required to remain closed for 13 days—from September 21 to October 3—for Dasara holidays. Regular classes are set to resume on October 4.

Despite these clear instructions, some schools have continued lessons, raising concerns over compliance and enforcement.