West Bengal Rains Force Early Durga Puja Holidays: What Parents and Students Must Know

Heavy rains across West Bengal have not only disrupted daily life but also forced schools and colleges to prepone the Durga Puja holidays. The state government has declared that holidays will now begin on September 24 and 25, ahead of the regular festive break that runs from September 26 to October 7. The decision comes amid widespread waterlogging, transport difficulties and safety concerns for students. Parents and children now find themselves adjusting to an earlier-than-expected festive break.

Schools have started issuing circulars, with both government and private institutions expected to follow the directive. The extended holidays mean children will be home for nearly two full weeks. Parents are advised to check official notifications from their respective schools for specific details, as the duration may slightly vary between districts.

For parents, the sudden change means reworking schedules at home. With children on leave earlier than planned, balancing work responsibilities with supervision becomes an immediate concern. The rains have further complicated matters, making it risky for children to attend coaching classes, rehearsals or even local puja events.

For students, the academic impact is significant. Many are preparing for board exams or competitive entrances like JEE and NEET. An early break compresses teaching hours, leaving less time for syllabus completion and revision. Some schools are already considering remedial classes or extended sessions after Puja to make up for lost time.

Beyond classrooms, the shift in holidays also affects Durga Puja preparations. Cultural programs and rehearsals are being rescheduled, while families are rethinking travel and shopping plans depending on weather conditions. Artisans, too, are racing against time as waterlogging threatens idol making and pandal construction.

Parents and students should keep three things in mind right now. First, stay updated on school announcements regarding revised schedules. Second, prioritise safety as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Bengal. And third, make use of the early break productively by balancing study with festive activities.

While the rains may have disrupted calendars, the spirit of Durga Puja remains undiminished. Families across Bengal are adjusting quickly, determined to keep the celebration alive even as the monsoon tests their resilience.