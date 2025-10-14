Diwali 2025 School Holidays in India: State-Wise Holiday Dates

As Diwali 2025 draws near, schools in India are preparing for festive holiday breaks. The length of these breaks differs from state to state. The majority of schools will be closed for three to seven days so that students, teachers, and families can celebrate the festival and perform customary rituals. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi have declared week-long holiday breaks, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala will have shorter holiday breaks. Parents should look at official school announcements to check the holiday dates.

Importance of Diwali and Holiday Holidays

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is among India's most significant celebrations, and it is widely observed with massive vigor throughout the nation. This year, 2025, holiday holidays will be given to students in urban and rural areas so they can celebrate the festival with their families. Schools schedule holidays to coincide with the prime Diwali days and associated celebrations so that they can all participate in traditional practices.

Diwali will be on Monday, October 20, 2025, and the festival consists of other days like Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Holiday holidays are offered by many schools for the entire festive season so that students and teachers can celebrate and indulge in community traditions.

State-Wise Holiday Holidays Overview

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will generally have holiday holidays between October 20 to 23, accounting for the major Diwali festivities. Assam will also have comparable holiday breaks between October 20 and 22. Bihar is unique with prolonged holiday holidays between October 18 to 28, accounting for both Diwali and Chhath Puja.

In the northern states, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have scheduled holiday holidays from October 20 to 23 with variations for special local festivals such as Bhai Dooj. Rajasthan will give a more extensive festive break, holiday holidays from October 13 to 24, so that students and teachers can celebrate in a traditional and extended sense.

In western states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, schools will take week-long holiday holidays from October 20 to 25, which will mostly include Diwali with local events. Goa and Odisha will have holiday holidays that will range from October 20 to 23 or 22, respectively.

Southern states follow relatively shorter holiday periods. Kerala and Tamil Nadu generally give a one-day holiday on October 20 for Diwali. Karnataka follows a longer break from October 8 to 18, including the festival together with a socio-educational survey, whereas Telangana celebrates holiday holidays from October 20 to 23.

Diwali is celebrated for a brief duration in West Bengal, and the majority of schools remain closed on the festival day itself.

Longer Holiday Holidays and Regional Variations

A few states, including Rajasthan and Bihar, offer longer holiday holidays that cover not just Diwali but also proximal regional festivals like Chhath Puja. The longer breaks enable families to spend quality time together and engage actively in traditional rituals.

On the other hand, southern and eastern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal usually have shorter holiday holidays that usually last for a single day of Diwali or the neighboring day. The local schools and districts may also make modifications to the holiday holiday timetable depending on local needs, and parents need to be informed about school notifications.

Conclusion

In Diwali 2025, students and teachers in India will get to experience a blend of holiday holidays, from brief ones to long festive vacations. The holidays are an occasion for families to reunite, celebrate traditions, and bask in the happiness and light of the festival.

Parents will always check the local schools for the official holiday holiday announcements. Wishing all families joy, prosperity, and luminous celebrations during the Diwali holiday holidays!

Also read: School Holiday on 14 October 2025: State-Wise Holiday List in India