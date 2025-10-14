School Holiday on 14 October 2025: State-Wise Holiday List in India

As October 2025 moves forward, some Indian states are gearing up for a mid-month school holiday. Numerous regions — some of which are Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir — will have schools remain closed near 14 October 2025 due to a combination of festive activities and government events. Of these, Rajasthan is experiencing the longest school holiday of 12 days, followed closely by Karnataka with a 10-day closure. Bihar schools will be closed during both Diwali and Chhath Puja so that students and teachers can join in the cultural celebrations.

In neighboring Andhra Pradesh and other areas, schools will also close as part of local and religious celebrations. State governments have revised academic calendars to ensure that teachers and students can enjoy these significant traditional celebrations with their families.

Why Schools Remain Closed on 14 October 2025

Diwali and Chhath Puja are nearing, and preparations are in full bloom throughout northern and southern India. Schools in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir will be closed for holidays to celebrate these sacred festivals. The prolonged vacations provide children and teachers with a well-deserved break to celebrate the festive season and recharge batteries before regular classes come back into action.

Let's see the state-wise school holiday announcements for mid-October 2025.

Karnataka School Holiday 2025

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that all government and aided schools will be closed from October 8 to October 18, 2025 — a 10-day holiday.

The shut-down is attributed to the Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey being conducted in the state. As most teachers are taking part in the significant program, and the process was delayed in some districts, the government announced an extension of the survey duration. There will be no regular classes or academic sessions during this period.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has announced Diwali holidays for all schools in the state. According to the official circular, schools will be shut from October 20 to October 23, 2025.

Since October 19 already happens to be a Sunday, students will receive five straight holidays to enjoy with their families during Diwali. The state government wants to provide both teachers and students with a happy and restful holiday during the festive period.

Rajasthan School Holidays 2025

Rajasthan students will enjoy one of the longest holiday breaks this year. According to the state education department's release, the schools will remain closed from October 13 to October 24, 2025 on account of the Diwali festival.

Along with the previous Sunday (October 12), the students will have 12 consecutive days off from school. The long vacation is a major source of excitement and gives the families adequate time to celebrate with each other.

Bihar School Holidays 2025

In Bihar, schools will go on Diwali holidays from October 18, 2025. After Diwali, attention will be turned towards Chhath Puja, the state's most sacred festival.

Both occasions will be catered to by keeping schools closed for a few days, allowing teachers, students, and families to personally engage in prayers and celebrations. Both festivals contributing to the rich cultural environment throughout Bihar.

Jammu & Kashmir School Holiday 2025

In Jammu and Kashmir, school shutdowns are being decided upon according to local weather conditions. Some areas have been experiencing erratic rainfall, and the authorities are keeping a close eye on developments.

If inclement weather persists, district administrations can order local holidays for safety purposes. Parents and students are advised to remain vigilant and stay abreast of official announcements from local education offices.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Holidays 2025

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to enjoy a three-day break from October 18 through October 20, 2025, on the occasion of Dhana Trayodashi, Diwali, and Sunday. Students are already eagerly anticipating this festive vacation after their Dussehra holidays.

The schools in Telangana could also be granted an extra holiday on October 21, although an official announcement is pending.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Diwali Holiday 2025: Four-Day Weekend Possible for Students and Employees?