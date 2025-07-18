DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2025 Out: How to Check

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Plus Two SAY and Improvement examination results that were conducted in June 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online on the websites, results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to Check Results Online

Students can check their results following these easy steps:

Go to the official website results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

or Click on the SAY/Improvement Result link on the homepage.

Enter their roll number and date of birth.

Click Submit to see their result.

Save and download the result for future use.

Alternative Method: Results through SMS

For students who cannot use the website, there's an alternative method to see their results. They can send an SMS to 56263 in the format: KERALA12(REGISTRATION NUMBER).

Exam Details

The Kerala Plus Two Improvement and Supplementary Exams 2025 were conducted between June 23 and June 27, 2025, in which more than 80,000 students appeared. The exams gave students a chance to increase their marks or clear courses they could not previously.

Original Mark Sheets

Though the online result is tentative, students are required to obtain their original mark sheets from their respective schools. Students need to hold a copy of their results and maintain contact with their schools for subsequent proceedings towards admission or counseling.

Earlier Result Declaration

The Principal Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 was announced on May 22, 2025. The Improvement and SAY exams were held to provide students with an opportunity to improve their marks or clear the exam.

Through the release of the SAY and Improvement results, the DHSE has given the students a chance to proceed with their studies. Students are encouraged to remain aware of any subsequent updates by their schools or by the DHSE.

Also read: Prayagraj Rain News: Schools, Traffic, and Power Supply Affected