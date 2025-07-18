Prayagraj Rain News: Schools, Traffic, and Power Supply Affected

A non-stop rain clogged Prayagraj to a grinding halt on Thursday with 42mm of precipitation in six hours, leading to widespread disruption. The city's infrastructure came under huge strain with knee-deep waterlogging in several areas, including main roads and neighborhoods.

Traffic and Commute Chaos

The heavy rains caused severe traffic jams, affecting daily commuters, students, and business professionals. Many cars were stuck in the middle due to flooded roads, and road collapses in several locations made travel even tougher.

Power Outages and Water Supply Issues

The high velocity winds that accompanied the rain led to power cuts in some regions, including the Allahabad University campus, which is serviced by a separate 133 KVA line. Although electricity was back to normal in most places by nightfall, the power cuts interfered with the supply of safe drinking water, impacting daily life in regions depending on electrically operated water supply systems.

School Disruptions

The torrential rains also affected schools, with low admissions reported due to flooded facilities and waterlogging. A number of schools, including those in estates such as Allahapur and Tagore Town, were in disarray, with waterlogging majorly disrupting students.

Weather Forecast

As per Akash Mishra, an official at Prayagraj's India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive more rainfall in the next 24 hours because of a depression in the low-pressure system. "The city received 42mm of rain at the Ghoorpur IMD station, and the weather will be the same way, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in Prayagraj and the surrounding districts," he added.

Temperature and Weather Conditions

In spite of the disturbances, the rain provided some relief, the maximum temperature in the city being 31.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24.8 degrees Celsius. The cloudy weather and pleasant breeze ensured the weather was nice, and people went out after the rain ceased.

Areas Affected

The following were some of the worst-affected areas:

Allahapur

Tagore Town

Allopibagh

George Town

CMP

Medical Crossing

Allahabad Junction

Leader Road

Old Katra

Nakhaskhona

Baigan Toula

Niranjan Bridge

Rani Mandi

Attarsuiya

The inhabitants of the city are requested to remain prepared for any additional inconveniences and exercise necessary precautions to secure their safety.

Also read: Nelson Mandela International Day 2025; History, Significance, and Inspirational Quotes