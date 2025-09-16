Dehradun Schools and Anganwadi Centres Holiday Due to Heavy Rainfall – September 16, 2025

As a result of the continued heavy rain and harsh weather, schools and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun have been declared closed today, September 16, 2025. This has been done in reaction to the harsh weather that has been experienced in the area.

Heavy rains have been recorded in various areas of Dehradun and Shimla, along with some areas of Himachal Pradesh. With the weather conditions deteriorating, parents as well as students are waiting for official word on whether or not school is to be declared a holiday.

According to the latest news update posted on social networking websites, all schools and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun will be closed for the day. The closure is for educational institutions for classes 1 to 12.

Along with Dehradun, heavy rainfall has been reported from the Nainital district as well, and accordingly, a similar shutdown has been declared for schools and Anganwadi centers within that region. The authorities have recommended that people remain informed through official alerts to prevent any inconvenience.

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