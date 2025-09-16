Holiday for Telangana Colleges Today, September 16, Over Fee Reimbursement Dues; Talks On With Govt

Private professional and degree colleges across Telangana have gone on strike, suspending classes from September 16 as part of a state-wide shutdown. The move comes after mounting pressure on the government to clear long-pending fee reimbursement arrears.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education (FATHI), which represents private colleges, announced an indefinite closure beginning September 15. The body claims the government owes over ₹8,000 crore to institutions, while ₹1,200 crore has already been sanctioned but not released. The delay, they say, has pushed colleges into a financial crisis, leaving faculty unpaid for months and disrupting academic calendars.

Following protests, the state government on Monday assured that ₹1,200 crore would be released immediately. However, FATHI maintains that assurances alone are not enough and has vowed to continue the shutdown until funds are actually disbursed.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is set to hold discussions with college representatives today (September 16). The outcome of these talks will determine whether the strike is lifted or prolonged.

Meanwhile, students have been advised to track official updates closely. Some autonomous colleges, especially those conducting ongoing exams, may remain open despite the general strike.