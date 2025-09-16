September 16 School Assembly news: Important National and International Headlines

Good morning, students! Today, we present to you the latest national, international, sports, and business news headlines of September 16, that are important for our school assembly. Being updated on current events not only enhances our general knowledge but also enhances our awareness of national and global issues. Here's a detailed rundown of the top headlines for today.

National News Headlines

PM Modi's Major Development Push in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a number of key development projects worth more than Rs. 40,000 crore in Purnea, Bihar. The projects will drive infrastructure and the lives of millions of people.

Indian Cities Driving Growth

PM Modi spoke about how Indian cities are fast emerging as drivers of economic growth, spreading the country's urbanization and driving national development.

Record-Breaking Mega Tinkering Day

India's Mega Tinkering Day registered a record entry of 4.73 lakh students, becoming a major milestone and entering India and Asia Books.

Special Swachhata Campaign

The government is gearing up to start "Special Campaign 5.0" from October 2nd to step up cleanliness drives and remove administrative arrears. The campaign will strive to propel a cleaner, greener India.

Supreme Court's Interim Ruling on Waqf Amendment Bill

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju appreciated the interim judgment of the Supreme Court on the Waqf Amendment Bill, a matter of key concern for the minority groups in India.

Delhi's IGI Airport Facelifts

The upgraded Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is set to reopen on October 26, promising better facilities for flyers.

Tax Filing Deadline Extended

The Income Tax Department has clarified that the last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for individuals remains September 15, urging taxpayers to complete the process promptly.

International News Headlines

UN's Urgent Appeal for Afghan Earthquake Relief

The United Nations has raised an alarm about the threat of winter to families in earthquake-hit Afghanistan. The UN has launched a $139 million aid appeal to help those affected.

Australia Faces Climate Risks

A new report warns that more than 1.5 million people living along Australia's coast will be at serious risk from climate change by 2050, underscoring the importance of urgent action on climate change.

US-China Trade Talks Resume

The US and China are set to resume high-level negotiations in Madrid to ease the current trade tensions. The talks are important to stabilize the world economy.

Nepal Appoints First Female Attorney General

In a landmark appointment, Sabita Bhandari has been named the first-ever female Attorney General of Nepal, shattering glass ceilings for women in Nepal's legal establishment.

US President Trump Directs Legal Action In Case Of Dallas Murder

US President Donald Trump has committed complete legal action regarding the murder of an Indian national in Dallas, Texas, to ensure justice for the deceased.

Sports News Headlines

India's Anandkumar Velkumar Breaks Records

Anandkumar Velkumar has bagged India's first-ever senior medal at the Speed Skating World Championships, creating history in the sport.

India Falls Short in Women's Hockey Asia Cup

India's women's hockey squad finished runners-up in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup following a 1-4 defeat against China, displaying great effort and talent throughout the tournament.

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria Shine at Boxing World Championships

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria won gold medals at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, further increasing India's success in sports.

Lakshya Sen Lost to Hong Kong Open

India's Lakshya Sen was defeated by China's Li Shi Feng in the Hong Kong Open final, as China took all titles in badminton.

Amit Shah Opens India's Biggest Sports Complex

India's biggest sports complex in Ahmedabad's Naranpura locality was opened by Home Minister Amit Shah, establishing a new record for India's sports infrastructure.

Business and Economic News

Tax Burden to Be Made Lighter With GST Reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on 99% of goods will be reduced from 12% to 5%, giving relief to consumers as well as businesses.

Important Goods Now Duty-Free

The GST reforms, which are about to be implemented, will exempt basic commodities such as milk, bread, and pulses from taxation, helping the common man and Indian households.

NPCI Raises UPI Limit for Merchants

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has raised the limit for merchant payments through UPI to ₹10 lakh a day, providing a fillip to digital payments.

Retail Inflation Still Below RBI Target

Retail inflation has increased to 2.07% in August but is still lower than the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4%, showing stable prices in the economy.

Thought of the Day

"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."

This powerful quote reminds us that success doesn’t come overnight. It’s the consistent, everyday efforts that build up to achieve great things. Whether it’s mastering a new skill, excelling in academics, or pursuing a sport, each small step counts. Let’s stay focused on our goals and keep putting in the effort every day to make progress.

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