December 29 School Holiday or Not? State-Wise School Status

As the year-end approaches, students and parents across India are checking school notices to confirm whether Monday, December 29 will be a holiday or a regular school day. With weekends and Christmas holidays already over, confusion often arises about additional closures at the end of December.

Is December 29 a School Holiday?

For most schools across India, December 29 is a regular working day. The date falls on a Monday, and there are no national festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled that would result in a statewide school closure.

Unless a school has issued a specific circular for winter vacations or internal holidays, classes are expected to be conducted as usual.

State-Wise School Status

Here is the general situation in major states:

Telangana: No state-declared school holiday on December 29. Most government and private schools will function normally.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are expected to remain open, as there is no official holiday announced.

Tamil Nadu: December 29 is not a public or school holiday. Schools will operate as per regular schedules.

Kerala: No holiday notification for December 29; schools will remain open.

Karnataka: December 29 is a working day for schools, with no festival or government-declared closure.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Some private schools or institutions may have winter vacations, special year-end breaks, or internal academic planning days. In such cases, students are advised to rely on school-specific notices rather than general holiday calendars.

As of now, no state government has announced a statewide school holiday for December 29 due to weather conditions, elections, or other reasons.

Conclusion

To summarise, December 29 is not a school holiday in most states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. It is a regular working Monday for schools across India. Students and parents should check with their respective schools for any local or internal changes to the schedule.

Also read: New Year 2026: Bahrain Declares January 1 Public Holiday