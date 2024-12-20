December 21 holiday for schools and colleges?

As the winter season has set in, various states in India have announced holidays for schools and colleges due to rains, cold waves, and other winter-related reasons. With December 21 being a Thursday, many students and parents are wondering if it will be a holiday or not.

North India is to face a cold wave, hence schools and colleges have been declared holidays by the Delhi Government for 21 December. In a similar trend, Uttar Pradesh declared holidays in Lucknow, Kanpur, and other districts due to cold-wave conditions. The states of Punjab and Haryana followed this trend also as they declared holidays for schools and colleges due to cold-wave conditions.

In South India, Tamil Nadu has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 21 due to rain and flood-like situations in some districts. Karnataka has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other districts due to rain. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also declared holidays for schools and colleges due to rain and flood-like situations in some districts.

In East India, West Bengal has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 21 due to cold wave conditions. Odisha has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and other districts due to the cold wave. Bihar has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to cold wave conditions.

In West India, Maharashtra has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, and other districts due to rain, but schools and colleges in other parts of the state will remain open. Gujarat has also declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Ahmedabad, Surat, and other districts due to rain.

Please note that these holidays are subject to change and may vary depending on the specific district or region. It is always best to check with the local authorities or school administration for the latest updates on holidays.

