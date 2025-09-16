Dasara Holidays for Students in Telangana – September 21 to October 4

Hyderabad and Telangana districts are getting ready for the Dasara holiday 2025, providing students with a well-deserved vacation from their academic schedule. The Dasara holidays will last 13 days, from September 21, and the schools will resume on October 4, as per the released academic calendar by the School Education Department.

Dasara Vacation Details for Schools in Hyderabad

Students will have a holiday break during this time as schools make preparations for the coming exams. Following the holidays, SA 1 for all classes of students will be held from October 24 to October 31, and the results will be published by November 6.

Going forward, Summative Assessment (SA) 2 for classes I through IX will be conducted on April 10 to 18, 2026, while class X students will sit for their pre-final exams before February 28, 2026, before the SSC board examinations in March 2026.

Government Announcements on Public Holidays

The Telangana government has also announced public holidays during the time of the festival. Vijaya Dasami and the subsequent day have been made official holidays on October 2 and 3, respectively. Optional holidays for Durgashtami on September 30 and Mahanavami on October 1 have also been announced, enabling students and employees to celebrate the festival with their families.

As the Dasara holidays are nearing, Telangana students can eagerly anticipate their festive break with festivities, family time, and leisure before getting back to school and coming tests.

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