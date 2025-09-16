Uttarakhand School Holiday on September 17 Due to Heavy Rains

Schools across Uttarakhand could get another holiday on September 17, 2025, if heavy rains continue in the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of more rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts.

On Monday night (September 15), a cloudburst in Dehradun caused severe damage in areas like Sahastradhara and the IT Park locality. Houses and shops were buried under debris, and the city was placed on high alert. In view of the situation, the local administration ordered all schools up to Class 12, including private and government institutions, to remain closed on September 16. Anganwadi centres also stayed shut.

For September 17, the IMD has predicted:

Thunderstorms in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar

Heavy rainfall in Nainital

Thunder, lightning, and strong winds in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, and Almora

Officials have also warned that continuous rain may cause landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and wind speeds over 87 kmph.

If the weather does not improve, the government is likely to declare another holiday for schools on Wednesday. Parents and students are advised to keep checking official updates, school websites, and news channels for the latest information.