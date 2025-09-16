Hyderabad Monsoon Rains: City to Witness Heavy Showers Till September 18

Hyderabad is set to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday, September 16. According to the IMD and Telangana Weather Man, the city will witness heavy downpours that are not only restricted to Hyderabad but also several parts of Telangana.

Telangana Weather Man, Balaji’s, Prediction:

As per the weather predictor, T. Balaji, who has been giving more accurate results in order to predict the weather, Hyderabad is set to witness heavy monsoon pours in the evening.

He further added that until afternoon, the city will see dry weather. However, the heavy pours will begin in the evening and last until the midnight hours.

It is not only restricted to Hyderabad, but several districts in Telangana will have downpours from evening to midnight. The districts include Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadagiri, Nizamabad, Jagitial, and Siricilla.

HEAVY DOWNPOUR WARNING FOR HYDERABAD AND SURROUNDING DISTRICTS TODAY ⚠️ A massive TROUGH LINE is expected to pass through Hyderabad region, therefore Hyderabad and surrounding districts like Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri - Bhongir,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 16, 2025

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecasted heavy rains in the city till September 18, 2025. In a statement, IMD has forecasted that the heavy rains will be accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the heavy monsoon rains forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travels accordingly.