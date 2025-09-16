October 2025 School Holidays: Dussehra to Chhath Puja

October is usually referred to as the "month of celebrations," and so has been this year. With a number of big festivals scheduled, schools, colleges, and even government institutions in the entire country will be closed on many days. Kids particularly wait eagerly for this season, as it offers a sequence of holidays in addition to the excitement of the festivities.

Other than the festivals, four Sundays in the month of October add to the holiday season. Overall, the month of October 2025 can be simply referred to as a holiday season. Now, let us see the list of school holidays for the month of October.

List of School Holidays in October 2025

October 1 – Dussehra (Mahanavami)

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti and Vijayadashami

October 7 – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 10 – Karva Chauth (women's holiday)

October 13 – Ahoi Ashtami

October 20 – Narak Chaturdashi

October 21 – Diwali

October 22 – Govardhan Puja

October 23 – Bhaiya Dooj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

October 27 – Halashashthi (Lalai Chhath)

October 28 – Chhath Puja

Summary

From Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath Puja, October 2025 has a long list of festivals that will be celebrated throughout schools and institutions. The month not only gives a chance to rejoice in cultural traditions but also provides the students with a much-needed respite from their school schedule.

Also read: Dehradun Schools and Anganwadi Centres Holiday Due to Heavy Rainfall – September 16, 2025