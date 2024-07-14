Clear your PG Backlogs now: Clear here to apply!

Osmania University announced a one-time opportunity for students to clear all backlogs post-graduation. This good news gives them a chance to clear the backlogs and receive their certificates. Students who are struggling to clear their backlogs can now use the one-time examination to clear their subjects.

Osmania University is to initiate a one-time chance for Postgraduate students from 2000-2001 to 2018-2019. This opportunity is for Osmania University and its affiliated college Postgraduate students to clear the subjects from the four semesters. Students can apply for the examination by submitting their previous hall ticket and marks memo from the official website and paying the application fees. The application deadline is August 16th, with all the verified documents.

Click here for more details: http://www.ouexams.in/press