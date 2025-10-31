CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet Released - Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the final datesheet for the CBSE Board Exams 2026, scheduled to take place from February 17, 2026. Students appearing for the exams can now check the CBSE 10th and 12th exam datesheet on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th Exam 2026 Dates

The CBSE 10th exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, depending on the subject. Some of the key dates include:

February 17, 2026: Mathematics (Standard and Basic)

February 21, 2026: English (Communicative and Language and Literature)

February 25, 2026: Science

March 7, 2026: Social Science

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Dates

The CBSE 12th exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM or 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, depending on the subject. Some of the key dates include:

February 17, 2026: Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi)

February 20, 2026: Physics

March 2, 2026: Chemistry

March 12, 2026: English (Elective and Core)

How to Check the Datesheet

Students can check the CBSE 10th and 12th exam datesheet on the official website, cbse.gov.in. They can also download the datesheet PDF from the website.

Admit Card

The CBSE admit card for Class 10 and 12 exams will be available on the official website soon. Students can download their admit card using their registration number and other credentials.

Preparation Tips

Students are advised to prepare well for their exams and check the datesheet carefully to avoid any confusion. They should also make sure to reach the exam center well before time and follow the exam rules and regulations.

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