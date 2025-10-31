 Bank Holidays November 2025: Full List of State-Wise Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for November 2025, confirming that banks will remain closed on five days across different states to mark local festivals and important cultural occasions. Despite these closures, online and mobile banking services will continue as usual, ensuring uninterrupted access to financial transactions.

These holidays are part of the RBI’s annual schedule for the 2025–26 fiscal year and come in addition to the regular Sunday holidays and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks will continue to function normally on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless otherwise stated in regional notifications.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in November 2025

November 1:

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Kannada Rajyotsava, celebrating the state’s formation in 1956. On the same day, Dehradun will observe a holiday for Igas-Bagwal, also known as Budhi Deepawali, a traditional local festival.

November 5:

Several regions, including Aizawl, Chandigarh, and Mumbai, will witness a closure of banking operations due to multiple festivals falling on this date — Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

November 6:

Banks in Shillong will remain closed for the Nongkrem Dance Festival, a vibrant Khasi celebration featuring traditional rituals and performances that span several days.

November 7:

Following the Nongkrem festivities, Shillong will again see a holiday for the Wangala Festival, an annual harvest celebration honouring the Sun God and marked by cultural ceremonies and dances by local tribes.

November 8:

In Bengaluru, banks will shut down in observance of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, commemorating the birth anniversary of the saint, poet, and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

Banking Services During the Holidays

Even though physical branches will remain closed on these dates, customers will still have access to online, mobile, and ATM banking services. Account holders can perform transactions, pay bills, transfer funds, and withdraw cash without any disruption.

The RBI also reminds customers that, apart from the regional holidays, all banks across the country will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Plan Ahead for Smooth Banking in November

With several festivals and regional holidays lined up, customers are advised to complete important transactions in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Businesses and individuals can make use of digital platforms for payments and fund transfers during the holidays.

By staying informed about the RBI’s November 2025 holiday schedule, people can ensure smooth financial planning and uninterrupted access to essential banking services during the festive period.

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