BRAOU Becomes First Telangana University to Offer Free Degrees for Transgender Students

In a significant step toward inclusive education, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has launched a unique initiative offering free undergraduate education to transgender individuals across Telangana. This move marks a first for any university in the state, reaffirming BRAOU’s mission of making higher education accessible to all.

Under the scheme, transgender students who have completed their Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent education can enroll in any undergraduate course at BRAOU. The only payment required is a nominal, one-time registration fee of ₹500, as the university has waived all tuition fees for eligible applicants.

In addition to free admission, BRAOU will provide complimentary study material, digital learning access, and academic support through its network of study centres spread across the state.

The university, known for its inclusive education policies, has previously extended free education to other underserved groups such as prison inmates and families of army personnel. With this initiative, BRAOU has become a trailblazer in offering free higher education to the transgender community in Telangana.

Interested candidates can reach out for assistance at the university’s help desks via 040-23680333 / 040-23680555 or contact the toll-free call centre at 1800 5990 101. Detailed information is also available on www.braou.ac.in and online.braou.ac.in.