Bihar Schools new timings after Winter holidays till January 25

The Patna District Magistrate has directed the schools in the district to follow a new schedule as the weather has been extremely cold with low temperatures. From January 20, 2025, schools will function from 9 am to 3:30 pm. Special classes and exams for pre-board or board exams are not affected.

This decision comes after the Patna DM extended the winter vacation for classes up to 8 and changed the timings for higher classes. All private, government, and Anganwadi educational institutions were closed until January 18, 2025, and reopened on January 20, 2025.

The rescheduled schedule is to keep the students out of the dangerous cold wave. The management has been directed to postpone school activities. The order shall remain in effect until January 25, 2025.

Related to this, the Bihar government had earlier taken proactive measures in terms of reducing the impact of the cold wave on students. The government had extended the closure of schools up to class 8 until January 23, 2024, due to severe cold weather conditions.

A revised schedule by Patna schools is a welcome step as the cold wave continues to affect the region. A new set of timings and guidelines need to be followed by the students, their parents, and the school administrators to make the academic environment safe and productive.

