August 8 School Holiday or not for Varalakshmi Vratham?

When the month of August starts, parents and students are curious to find out whether schools on August 8, 2025, will be closed on account of heavy rains, Varalakshmi Vratham, or not. Let us discuss the scenario in different regions step by step.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed between August 8 to 10, 2025, on account of Varalakshmi Vratam celebrations. Varalakshmi Vratam, an important festival during which women offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for family health and prosperity, is being celebrated tomorrow, August 8, 2025. It will be followed by Raksha Bandhan on August 9, 2025, a festive day that celebrates the relationship between siblings.

Other States

In other states such as Uttarakhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, there is no official communication about school holidays on account of rain. Although there may be declarations of holidays by a few districts depending on local conditions, there is no state- or countrywide order to close schools on 8th August 2025.

Importance of Checking with Local Authorities

It's important that parents and students inquire from local school authorities or district administrations so they can get the latest information on school closures. This way, they will be well aware of any alteration in the academic calendar and be able to plan accordingly.

Academic Calendar for Telangana Schools

Telangana Directorate of School Education has published the academic calendar for 2025-26, which includes significant dates, holidays, and examination dates. As per the calendar, Telangana schools will have various holidays throughout the year, such as Dussehra, Christmas, and Sankranthi.

With each passing academic year, the calendar can be used by the students and parents to keep abreast of school activities, sports tournaments, and other activities. Through a well-defined plan, schools will be able to have a smooth and efficient academic year

