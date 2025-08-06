August 8 to 10 School Holidays in Telangana and AP; Here's why!

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana students can look forward to a treat as they celebrate a string of holidays in August 2025 from August 8 to 10. The festival season has come as a much-needed respite for students to relax and enjoy quality time with friends and family.

Three-Day Holiday Weekend

August 8 to 10, 2025, schools in the two states will remain shut for the following holidays:

Varalakshmi Vratam on 8th August (Friday): A celebration where women pray to Goddess Lakshmi for their family's health and prosperity.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Purnima on 9th August (Saturday): A celebration of the brother-sister bond, falling on the second Saturday of the month.

Sunday on 10th August: An ordinary weekend holiday.

Additional Holidays in August

But wait, there's more! August is going to be a holiday-spree month for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana students. Some of the important ones are:

Independence Day on August 15 (Friday): A national holiday marking India's independence.

Krishna Janmashtami on August 16 (Saturday): A festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Vinayaka Chavithi on August 27 (Wednesday): A festival celebrating Lord Ganesha.

The combination of festivals and holidays has resulted in a well-deserved break for students and families. It's a great opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and recharge before the new week begins.

With these holidays, students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can enjoy the thrill of August and beyond!

