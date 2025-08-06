Uttarakhand Rains: Schools Holiday today, August 6 in 4 Districts Amid IMD Red Alert

The heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has seen the Uttarakhand authorities initiate precautionary steps, declaring school holidays today, August 6, in four districts - Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag. This move is to guarantee students' safety in the wake of incessant rains that have enhanced the fear of flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure snarls.

School Closures and Safety Measures

Schools 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers in the impacted districts will be shut down until further instructions. School administrations have been asked to inform school staff and students of any further advisories. "Student safety is our priority, and classes will take place only after conditions improve," a Chamoli district official informed.

Rain-Related Disruptions

Heavy rains have already led to major disruptions in the state. Haridwar is badly waterlogged, and the level of water in the Ganga River is increasing continuously. Haridwar Police have alerted the residents and pilgrims to not visit the riverbanks, underlining the fact that the situation is being closely tracked.

Transportation Disruptions

A boulder that fell on the tracks between Haridwar and Motichur disrupted train movement on the Haridwar-Dehradun route. Even though a protective canopy saved the day, three trains were short-terminated at Haridwar. Restoration teams are attempting to remove the blockade.

Authorities on High Alert

With waterlogged soil, overflowing rivers, and weak slopes, authorities are keeping a watchful eye. SDRF personnel are stationed at vulnerable spots, and emergency helplines are active. People are warned to remain indoors and adhere to official instructions in order to mitigate risks.

Compensatory Academic Measures

Although school closures could be lifted at the end of the alert, education authorities are ready to ponder compensatory academic action if the disruption lasts longer than this week. The health and safety of students continue to be of the utmost priority

Also read: 2-Day Holiday for Telangana Schools: Varalakshmi Vratham & Rakhi Purnima in August 2025