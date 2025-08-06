2-Day Holiday for Telangana Schools: Varalakshmi Vratham & Rakhi Purnima in August 2025

The next week is going to be a brief one for Telangana students in Hyderabad and other districts, with August 9 (Varalakshmi Vratham) and August 10 (Rakhi Purnima) declared holidays. As per the government calendar of 2025, schools in the area will be celebrating two holidays - one general and one optional.

Optional Holiday: Varalakshmi Vratham

On Friday, August 9, schools will remain closed for 'Varalakshmi Vratham', which is a voluntary holiday. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by women, who pray to Goddess Lakshmi to bless them.

General Holiday: Rakhi Purnima

The overall holiday is on Saturday, August 10, which is observed as 'Rakhi Purnima'. This festival is a unique one in which sisters weave a 'rakhi' on the wrists of their brothers, demonstrating the love and care bonding between them.

Other August Holidays

Besides these two holidays, there are three other overall holidays for schools in Hyderabad during this month. They are:

Independence Day on August 15

Sri Krishnashtami on 16th August

Vinayaka Chavithi on 27th August

Holiday Schedule

The government has declared four general holidays and one optional holiday for schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts during the month. The holiday schedule is as given below:

These holidays will provide students with a welcome break and some time to celebrate with their families.

