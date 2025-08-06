Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Divorce: Everything to Know Amid Mrunal Thakur Dating Rumors

Kollywood actor Dhanush, who was recently in the headlines for scoring a hit with Sekhar Kammula's Kuberaa, has been dominating social media once again, not for his acting prowess but due to his dating rumors with actress Mrunal Thakur.

Dhanush was seen attending Son of Sardaar 2 premieres and was reportedly spotted sharing a hug with Mrunal, and it didn't take much time for social media to figure out what's exactly brewing between the two. Earlier, during the film's wrap-up party, Mrunal took a selfie with Dhanush and the entire Tere Ishq Mein team.

Dhanush and His Divorce with Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Everything You Need to Know

That moment was enough for social media to figure out that the duo are dating, and multiple sources allegedly confirm the same as well. While things remain speculative for now, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's next public appearance will surely gather a lot of attention.

Amid growing speculations, let's take a look at Dhanush's previous marriage with Aishwarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.

In 2004, Dhanush and Aishwarya fell in love and tied the knot. Dhanush acted in Aishwarya's directorial venture "3," and Rajinikanth's daughter received immense praise for handling such a complicated tale effortlessly. Dhanush and Aishwarya were one of the most popular couples from the South Indian industry, and the couple are parents to two sons, Yathra and Linga.

Unfortunately, much to the heartbreak of Dhanush fans, the couple announced their separation from each other back in 2022. Their divorce got finalized in November last year, and they continue to co-parent their sons. Both Yathra and Linga appear with Dhanush in all the audio functions of his films.

More recently, Dhanush shared a heartwarming photo from his son's graduation ceremony, featuring the couple embracing their child. Dhanush captioned the post with the words, "Proud parents."

While the reason for their separation wasn't quite known to the public, their story remains highly talked about in the industry owing to the love they shared over decades of being together. At one point, there were speculations of Dhanush and Aishwarya reuniting after taking a break from each other. But that didn't happen.

On the work front, Dhanush has a couple of intriguing Tamil projects in hand alongside Tere Ishq Mein, which also stars Kriti Sanon. Aishwarya could be seen playing an active role in partaking in her father, Rajinikanth's movie's promotional activities, helping his father out in handling interviews and vice versa.