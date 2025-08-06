Wednesday Season 2 Premieres on Netflix: India Release Date, Streaming Details, Story & Cast

The much-anticipated Wednesday Season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix today, August 6, 2025, marking its global and India release. Following the phenomenal success of its first season in 2022, the supernatural mystery drama returns with Jenna Ortega reprising her role as the sharp-witted Wednesday Addams, a character originally created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Fans across India have been eagerly waiting for this sequel, with many wondering whether it would stream here alongside the US release. Netflix has confirmed that Indian audiences can watch it from August 6, 2025, in sync with its global debut.

Wednesday Season 2 Premieres on Netflix: India Release Date, Streaming Details

Wednesday Season 1 Storyline: Darker Twists Await

Based on Charles Addams’ iconic character, Season 2 takes viewers deeper into Wednesday Addams’ eerie and complex world at Nevermore Academy. This time, Wednesday’s psychic abilities are fading, making her challenges even more daunting. She faces dangerous new enemies, tangled relationships, and unresolved family drama.

A key plot point sees Wednesday visiting her former foe Tyler in a mental hospital, hinting that the shadows of her past still loom large. Her evolving bond with Enid could also reveal crucial clues for what lies ahead. Adding to the suspense, a mysterious new character named Bruno is set to shake things up further.

Cast

Alongside Jenna Ortega, the series features Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, Jamie McShane, and Gwendoline Christie. Fans can also expect appearances from beloved Addams family members.

Wednesday Season 2 Release Schedule

Season 2 will be released in two parts:

Part 1 (Episodes 1–4): Streaming now on Netflix from August 6, 2025

Part 2 (Episodes 5–8): Drops on September 3, 2025

With higher stakes, darker mysteries, and fresh faces, Wednesday Season 2 promises an intense ride for fans in India and worldwide.