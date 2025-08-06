August 7 School Holiday or not?

As August starts, most students and parents are inquisitive about whether schools on August 7, 2025, will close due to heavy rains or any other cause. Let's analyze what information is available for various regions:

Uttarakhand

August 7 is not a gazetted or declared public holiday in Uttarakhand. Nevertheless, some districts may declare the day a holiday following heavy rain and landslides. School holidays for classes 1 to 12 and all anganwadi centers in the Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts have already been declared by the state government. Parents and students are encouraged to contact the district and school authorities for confirmation of school closures.

Kerala

In Kerala, schools in some districts, such as Kannur and Kasaragod, are shut because of rain, with a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department. There is no holiday declared for August 7 statewide.

Other States

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: School holidays are announced from August 8 to 10, but no announcement is made for August 7.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand: A rain warning has been issued in these states, but no August 7 holiday announcement has been made.

School Timings in Other Nations

It should be noted that school timings can be vastly different between countries and nations. For example, in France, the school vacation areas are separated into three sections, with particular dates for vacations during the summer and other vacation breaks.

Takeaways

Contact local officials: School closures may differ based on district and school policies.

Be informed: Monitor local news and official statements for updates.

Rain alerts: Heavy rain might suddenly cause school closures, so remain ready for schedule adjustments.

Due to the diversity of circumstances in different states and districts, it's necessary to cross-check information with school authorities or district administrations for the latest and most accurate information about school holidays on August 7, 2025.

