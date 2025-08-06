Kerala School Holidays August 2025: List of Holidays and Festivals

August is a festive period in Kerala, filled with several significant public holidays and local festivals. School holidays in the state will fall on these dates, giving students a much-needed respite. In this article, we present the list of school holidays in Kerala in August 2025.

List of School Holidays in August 2025

The following is a comprehensive list of school holidays in Kerala for August 2025:

August 15: Independence Day (National Holiday)

August 16: First Onam (Uthradom) (Regional Holiday)

August 17: Thiruvonam (Onam) (Regional Festival)

August 18: Avani Avittom (Regional - Brahmin community)

August 19: Third Onam (Regional Festival)

August 20: Fourth Onam (Regional Festival)

August 21: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (State Holiday)

August 23: Monthly Fourth Saturday (Weekend Holiday)

August 24: Weekly Holiday (Weekend Holiday)

Important Festivals and Holidays in August 2025

August is a month of celebration in Kerala, with several significant festivals and events taking place. Some of the major festivals include:

Independence Day (August 15): A gazetted holiday that commemorates India's independence from British rule.

Onam (August 16-20): A significant festival in Kerala that celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali. The festival is marked by traditional activities like Pookalam, Sadya, and Vallam Kali.

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (August 21): A state holiday to celebrate the birthday of the social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Student and Family Tips

These holidays are a perfect time for students and families to take it easy, recharge their batteries, and spend quality time together enjoying cultural festivities. Here are some tips to enjoy these holidays to the fullest:

Long Weekend: Due to Independence Day and other festivals, students get a long weekend and can organize activities with family and friends.

Planning Ahead: Being aware of the holiday schedule can assist students and families in making advance plans for their activities and utilizing their break to the fullest.

Cultural Awareness: Festivals such as Onam and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi offer a chance for students to become familiar with Kerala's vibrant cultural heritage and traditions.

Conclusion

August 2025 is going to be a month of fun and rest for the students of Kerala. With a number of important festivals and holidays, students can enjoy a well-deserved break. We request students to refer to the official notice of their school for any updates on the holiday dates and make their vacation plans accordingly.

Also read: GATE 2026 Registration Begins on August 25: Eligibility Criteria and Exam Schedule