Those who tried to defame Kanwar Yatra have failed: CM Yogi

Bareilly, Aug 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched an attack on the opposition, accusing them of engaging in appeasement politics. He claimed that efforts to defame the Kanwar Yatra had failed due to public awareness and the proactive role of the administration.

Addressing a large public gathering here, he said, “A malicious attempt was made to defame the Kanwar Yatra by disregarding public sentiments. But today, its successful and peaceful conduct stands as a testament to an aware society and strong law-and-order system.”

“The double-engine BJP government is blending heritage with development. Bareilly, once plagued by riots every few months before 2017, is now known for the Nath Corridor and spiritual tourism,” he added.

CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 545 development projects worth Rs 2,264 crore in Bareilly, also known as Nath Nagari.

During the event, the Chief Minister also distributed appointment letters to over 6,000 youth selected through employment fairs and handed out certificates and tablets to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Highlighting the government’s inclusive approach, Yogi Adityanath said, “Today there is no discrimination in schemes based on caste, religion or region. This is the new India -- moving forward with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Bareilly is developing rapidly.”

The Rs 2,264 crore investment includes 222 completed projects worth Rs 1,258 crore and foundation stones laid for another 322 projects worth Rs 1,004 crore. These cover a wide range of infrastructure and welfare initiatives, including flood protection, road widening, bypasses, bridges, Unani Medical College, rural drinking water schemes, and municipal projects.

Among the key highlights is the Nath Corridor, under which prominent temples like Alakhnath, Tripathinath, Gopeshwarnath, and Pashupatinath will be developed into major spiritual tourism hubs.

Encouraging youth to take advantage of the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, he said the scheme provides guarantee-free and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh -- extendable to Rs 7.5 lakh on timely repayment, and up to Rs 10 lakh subsequently.

Taking a swipe at past governments, CM Yogi said, “Before 2017, there was no rule and regulation in giving government jobs. Uncles, nephews, and relatives were busy with extortion and corruption. But in the last eight years, we have transparently provided 8.5 lakh government jobs.”

