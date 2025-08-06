'This is Modi's era, everything happens quickly': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to K'taka govt

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (IANS) Slamming the Karnataka government for criticising his efforts to expedite the inauguration of the Yellow Line Metro project, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said on Wednesday, "This is Modi’s era, everything happens quickly, and delay is the Congress party's legacy."

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Tejasvi Surya said, "I belong to a new generation, and I want projects to be completed swiftly. The era of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi laying foundation stones and Sonia Gandhi inaugurating projects decades later is over. "

"Those who are ruing the expedited completion of the Yellow Line Metro - what exactly is their contribution to it? When various issues came up, where were they? For four years, the post of Managing Director at BMRCL remained vacant. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) scheduled the inauguration half a dozen times over two years, and each time it was postponed," he criticised.

"This is the time to ensure fast-paced work. Take the Alamatti Dam as an example: former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri laid the foundation stone, and decades later, it was inaugurated by former PM Manmohan Singh. That was the Congress party's pace. Those in power had no urgency. People who travel in 'zero traffic' routes don't understand the need for metro services," Surya chided.

He further pointed out that a full-time Managing Director has still not been appointed for the ambitious suburban rail project. Work on all four corridors has stalled, and contractors have abandoned construction.

"This reflects the pathetic state of the Karnataka government. Bengaluru Metro is the costliest in the country. I have asked for a report on the ticket pricing mechanism, but I haven't received it yet. If fares are increased by 130 per cent, what impact will that have on common people? I'm not denying the state's financial contribution, but it is not fulfilling its responsibilities," he said.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election fraud in Bengaluru, Surya said, "The Supreme Court has ruled that the election process in Bihar is proceeding correctly. Rahul Gandhi has been making such allegations for 10 years, especially when the tide turns against him. When the court delivers a judgment in his favour, it's acceptable to him. But when the verdict goes against him, he starts questioning the judiciary."

Surya concluded by saying that "Rahul Gandhi has attacked the judiciary, the Lokpal, and other constitutional institutions whenever things don’t go his way".

