August 6 Schools Holiday or not?

While heavy rains in the form of monsoon continue to pound Telangana, including Hyderabad, students and parents are eagerly waiting for any information regarding August 6 being a school holiday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for 13 districts with warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

States Under Rain Alert: The following states are currently under rain alert:

Kerala : Red alerts have been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram, while an orange alert has been issued for the rest of the state, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

: Red alerts have been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram, while an orange alert has been issued for the rest of the state, except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. Karnataka : Bengaluru is under an orange alert, with heavy rains causing widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion. Seven districts in Karnataka, including Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga, are under red alert.

: Bengaluru is under an orange alert, with heavy rains causing widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion. Seven districts in Karnataka, including Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, and Shivamogga, are under red alert. Telangana : The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, including Warangal, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Vikarabad, and Kamareddy. School timings have been adjusted in Telangana, with upper primary schools working from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm.

: The IMD has issued a red alert for several districts, including Warangal, Mahabubabad, Rangareddy, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Medak, Vikarabad, and Kamareddy. School timings have been adjusted in Telangana, with upper primary schools working from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm. Andhra Pradesh: While there is no specific update on school holidays, the state is expected to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Current Status

No school holiday has so far been declared in Telangana as of Tuesday afternoon. District administrations in the affected regions can make localized closure decisions depending on overnight rain intensity and ground conditions.

Likely Disruptions

Disruption in daily life is possible, including:

Waterlogging and flooding: Waterlogging and flooding are possible in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall, which will make it hard for students to reach schools.Transportation disruptions: Heavy rain can also result in transportation disruptions, such as traffic and roadblocks.

Precautionary Measures

The IMD has advised citizens to:

Avoid going out during heavy rains

Avoid waterlogged and low-lying areas

Be cautious of lightning and squally winds

What to Expect

If the rain continues, there is are high chance that schools will be shut down on August 6. We will provide you with the newest updates on school holidays and weather warnings. Previously, schools have been shut because of heavy rain, for instance, on August 20, 2024, when the Telangana government announced a school holiday in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Rangareddy district.

Stay Informed

To remain informed about school holidays and weather warnings, you can:

Visit official government portals: Directorate of School Education, Telangana

Monitor local news and weather: Reputable news portals and weather applications

Reach out to your school administration: Contact your school for information on school holidays and closures

We will update you on any further news on school holidays in Hyderabad and Telangana.

