SHOCKING! Zee TV's Iconic Serial Kumkum Bhagya Set to End After 11 Years?

Recently, Zed TV changed its programming, rearranging its popular shows to make them more engaging. Time changes for Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Vasudha, and Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah have created fresh opportunities for the future. Additionally, there has been excellent buzz surrounding the recently premiered reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, Zed TV's forthcoming series, is awaiting a launch date and timing. We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that the new show may replace Kumkum Bhagya. Dreamiyata Entertainment, the production company of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, is behind Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan. Sheezan Khan, Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, and others play key parts. In terms of its ratings, the fictional series Tumm Se Tumm Tak has received a lot of attention and suspense.

"Kumkum Bhagya, which currently stars Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra as the fourth-generation leads, will soon go off air," according to a trustworthy source. The decision to discontinue the long-running show appears to have taken place. TRP declines have been a problem for the show for a while.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha were the original leads in the long-running Balaji Telefilms series, as is well known. Later, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma took on the lead roles, followed by Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar. Recently, Balaji Telefilms shut down Kundali Bhagya, a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and another long-running series.