Will write to Bengal chief secretary over security lapse: Suvendu Adhikari after attack on his convoy

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) Hours after his convoy was attacked in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said that he will write a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty and the state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar over the "security lapse" despite having Z category security.

Adhikari, along with 65 other party legislators, was scheduled to march through the Cooch Behar town to the office of the district police superintendent and submit a memorandum on the recent "attacks" on elected BJP representatives in the district.

"As my convoy reached Khagrabari in Cooch Behar town, it was attacked," Adhikari said.

"The protesters showed black flags to Adhikari. Soon, the mob turned violent and attacked the LoP's convoy with bamboo sticks, iron rods, and started pelting stones and bricks on the cars in the convoy. Fortunately, the LoP did not receive any injury because of the bulletproof glass of the vehicle in which he was travelling," the BJP said.

On Monday, Suvendu Adhikari's lawyer Anish Mukherjee wrote to the state DGP and the state Chief Secretary about the BJP leader's programme in compliance with the court's order.

Criticising the attack, Adhikari said the development shows the desperation of the Mamata Banerjee-led party to stop him in West Bengal.

"This shameful attack exposes two stark truths:- The complete collapse of Law and Order in Cooch Behar district and entire West Bengal, where even the Leader of the Opposition is targeted while complying with a High Court Order, where the State Administration was completely aware of my schedule," he said in his social media handle.

He further said, "Mamata Banerjee’s desperation as she senses her grip on Bengal is slipping away. She believes violence can intimidate me and restrict my movement. She is gravely mistaken."

The BJP leader concluded by saying, "These scare tactics will not silence me or the BJP. Mamata Banerjee's regime will be democratically ousted in 2026, and these acts of violence will come back to haunt her."

