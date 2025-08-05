NSUI protest over student union elections in Jaipur: Water cannon used on Sachin Pilot, Cong leaders

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) Tension escalated in Jaipur on Tuesday as police used water cannons on Congress leader Sachin Pilot and NSUI (National Students' Union of India) workers during a protest demanding the resumption of student union elections in Rajasthan. The demonstration was held at Shaheed Smarak, where several senior Congress leaders, including Pilot, addressed the gathering.

As NSUI workers attempted to march toward the Chief Minister’s residence, police intervened, leading to a mild scuffle between security personnel and protestors.

In the chaos, water cannons were used to disperse the crowd, including on Sachin Pilot and other leaders.

Police have detained over 36 NSUI members, including NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar and MLA Mukesh Bhakar.

Despite the heavy police presence and barricading, NSUI workers continued trying to break through the blockade.

Addressing the protestors, Sachin Pilot launched a sharp attack on the Rajasthan government, questioning the decision to not conduct student union elections.

“I don’t know who is advising the Chief Minister. Development in rural areas has stalled. This government only wants to enjoy power, not serve the people. If elections are not being held, the public deserves to know the reason,” he said.

Pilot also accused the BJP-led state government of diverting attention from real issues.

“This double-engine government knows how to rule for five years without accountability. During elections, they only talk about Hindu-Muslim to get votes,” he added.

MLA Abhimanyu Poonia warned the administration against targeting student protestors.

“If even one case is registered against a student today, the Congress will give a strong response. We will not rest until student union elections are restored,” he said.

MLA Mukesh Bhakar echoed similar sentiments. “Student politics is the backbone of youth leadership. Leaders standing on this stage today began their journey from student unions,” he said.

Former RU president and Shahpura MLA, Manish Yadav, urged students not to be afraid. “Sachin Pilot is with us. We are here to raise the voice of every student. We will fight, move forward, and not give up,” he asserted.

