August 6 Bank Holiday or not?

As we approached August 2025, many are wondering if August 6 will be a bank holiday in India. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks observe holidays on national holidays, regional occasions, and second and fourth Saturdays.

Will Banks Be Open on August 6, 2025?

As August 6, 2025, is an ordinary Wednesday and not an announced holiday, banks will probably open as usual. Tomorrow being a working day, you can anticipate banks to operate as per their routine.

Bank Holiday Calendar for August 2025

Here's a brief look at the bank holidays during August 2025:

August 8: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Gangtok), Jhulana Purnima/Raksha Bandhan (second Saturday, all over the country)

August 9: No other national holiday, but state holidays may hold

August 13: Patriot's Day (Imphal)

August 15: Independence Day (all over the country)

August 16: Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi (various cities)

August 23: Fourth Saturday (all over the country)

August 24: Sunday (every week off)

August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Guwahati)

August 27-28: Ganesh Chaturthi and associated festivities (various cities)

Best to Confirm with Your Bank

Though August 6, 2025, is likely to be a normal working day for banks, it's never a bad idea to confirm with your bank branch or refer to the RBI holiday list to ensure their timings and operations. It helps you to be aware of any last-minute changes or local variations.

